'Aid on the way,' Palace says as typhoon Quinta batters Luzon

Residents play along the shores of Manila bay during a downpour in Baseco, Manila, as typhoon Quinta trudges through Luzon, Oct. 25, 2020.

MANILA - Help is on the way for areas hardest hit by typhoon Quinta, which brought heavy rain and strong winds as it traversed across southern Luzon and forced nearly 9,000 to flee their homes, Malacañang said Monday.

The social welfare department has prepared about P890 million in food packs and standby funds for this year's 17th storm, Presidential Spokesperson Harry Roque told reporters.

The agriculture department will also release grants and loans for farmers whose lands were inundated by Quinta, he said in a separate radio interview.

"Doon sa mga nasalanta ng bagyo, huwag po kayong mag-alala, darating na po ang tulong ninyo," Roque said.

"At ang Presidente po, talagang number one concern niya ay iyong safety at well-being ng mga nasalanta ng bagyo. Hang in there po at nandiyan na po ang tulong, parating na," he added.

(Those who were hit by the storm, don't worry, help will come. And the President's number one concer in really the safety and well-being of those affected. Hang in there, help is coming.)

The disaster monitoring agency said it had received reports of damaged roads and bridges, flooding and landslide incidents in some areas.

Some 5,518 people were evacuated to safer grounds, while 3,421 people took shelter with their relatives in areas outside danger zones, the disaster monitoring agency said.

Quinta follows tropical storm Pepito (international name: Saudel), which last week caused widespread flooding in Quezon province in the Calabarzon region, southeast of the capital Manila.

Quinta was last estimated 125 kilometers north of Coron, Palawan as of 10 a.m., moving west at 25 kph while packing maximum winds of 125 kph and gusts of up to 150 kph, PAGASA said in its 11 am weather bulletin.

Tropical cyclone warning signal no. 3 remains hoisted over the following areas, where 121-170 kph winds were expected within 18 hours and may uproot trees and cause moderate to heavy damage:

- northwestern portion of Occidental Mindoro (Abra de Ilog, Mamburao, Paluan) including Lubang Island

Tropical cyclone warning signal no. 2 was raised over the following areas, where 61-120 kph winds were expected within 24 hours and may damage wooden and old electric posts:

- Oriental Mindoro

- rest of Occidental Mindoro

- Calamian Islands

- Batangas

- extreme northern portion of Antique (Caluya)

Tropical cyclone warning signal no. 1 was hoisted over the following areas, where 30-60 kph winds may rip roofs off nipa and cogon huts, damage rice crops and down banana plants:

- Metro Manila

- southern portion of Zambales (San Antonio, Castillejos, Subic, Olongapo City)

- Bataan

- southwestern portion of Pampanga (Floridablanca, Lubao, Sasmuan, Masantol)

- southwestern portion of Bulacan (Hagonoy, Paombong, Malolos City, Bulacan, Obando, Meycauayan City)

- Rizal

- Cavite

- Laguna

- Quezon including Polillo Islands

- Marinduque

- Romblon

- northern portion of Palawan (El Nido, Taytay) including Cuyo Islands

- Aklan

- rest of the northern portion of Antique (Laua-An, Barbaza, Tibiao, Culasi, Sebaste, Pandan, Libertad)

Quinta is forecast to "re-intensify" and may reach its peak intensity within 24 to 48 hours and leave the PAR on Tuesday morning, the state weather bureau said.

