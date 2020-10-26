DFA reports 4 new COVID-19 cases, no new death among Filipinos abroad

MANILA - The number of Filipinos abroad who have contracted COVID-19 went up to 11,203 Monday with 4 new cases recorded, the Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) said.

Only 3,140 are currently being treated for the disease as 7,248 of those infected have recovered, while 815 have died.

The DFA reported no new recovery and no new fatality on Monday.

Today, the DFA reports no new fatality and no new recovery from COVID-19 among our nationals abroad. Meanwhile, 4 new confirmed cases were recorded in Asia and the Pacific and Europe. (1/2)@teddyboylocsin pic.twitter.com/oHbOFslwDW — DFA Philippines (@DFAPHL) October 26, 2020

Those undergoing treatment for COVID-19 are broken down as follows by region: 511 in the Asia Pacific, 171 in Europe, 2,302 in the Middle East and Africa, and 156 in the Americas.

In the Philippines, the novel coronavirus has so far sickened 371,630 people. The tally includes 7,039 deaths, 328,258 recoveries, and 36,333 active cases.