Coast Guard asks fishermen to take precautionary measures before going out to sea

Outrigger boats washed up along the shore of Barangay Masaging, Municipality of Naujan, Oriental Mindoro in this photo taken at 8 a.m., after Typhoon Quinta made landfall in the province on Monday morning, October 26, 2020. Photo courtesy of Gheymark Fabellon

MANILA - The Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) on Monday asked fisherfolk and owners of small seacraft to take precautionary measures before venturing out to sea after the agency received reports of several maritime incidents due to Typhoon Quinta.

PCG Spokesperson Commodore Armand Balilo said some fishermen in Catanduanes and Samar have been reported missing as Quinta barreled the country starting Sunday.

Twelve fishermen were reportedly missing in Catanduanes, while 7 others were reported missing in Samar. Authorities are already conducting search and rescue operations to look for the fishermen, Balilo said.

Balilo also said local Coast Guard officials have been advised to check sea conditions first before allowing fishermen and small seacraft to go out to sea.

"Yung mga maliliit na sasakyan, 'yung mga fishing vessel, siguraduhin na maayos na ang kalagayan ng karagatan," Balilo said on ABS-CBN's TeleRadyo.

(Those with small seacraft, fishing vessels, they should ensure the condition of the sea first before venturing out.)

Balilo said around 1,800 passengers were stranded in different ports in the country due to typhoon Quinta over the past few days.

But they have since gone down to 577, all in ports in Southern Tagalog.

Quinta was last estimated 310 kilometers west of Calapan City, Oriental Mindoro as of 4 p.m. Monday, moving west at 25 kph while packing maximum winds of 130 kph and gusts of up to 160 kph, PAGASA said in its 5:00 pm weather bulletin.

Quinta may reach its peak intensity within 24 hours and leave the Philippine area of responsibility on Tuesday morning, the state weather bureau said.