Building materials needed in typhoon-hit Calapan City: mayor

Typhoon Quinta's strong winds tore roofs off houses and down electrical posts in Calapan City, Oriental Mindoro. Dennis Datu, ABS-CBN News

MANILA - The local government of Calapan City in Oriental Mindoro is in need of materials to build shelters, its mayor said Monday as Typhoon Quinta's strong winds tore roofs off houses and down electrical posts.

Oriental Mindoro Governor Humerlito Dolor earlier compared Quinta's strength to Typhoon Tisoy (international name: Kammuri), which left 13 dead in southern Luzon and Visayas in 2019.

"Talagang binayo kami magdamag ng bagyong Quinta. Almost 12 hours na malakas na hangin at ulan pero more on hangin," Calapan City Mayor Arnan Panaligan told ABS-CBN's Teleradyo.

(Typhoon Quinta's strong winds and rains hit us for almost 12 hours.)

"Hindi nga ito supertyphoon category that we used to experience in the past pero matindi ang damage nito dahil siguro kami, ang Oriental Mindoro ay direct hit. At malakas ang hangin eh, more on hangin mas malakas."

(It was not a supertyphoon category that we used to experience in the past but we expect it caused huge damage because Oriental Mindoro was directly hit. Its winds were strong.)

The city will ask the national government for assistance as most of its funds have been depleted due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Panaligan said.

"Ang problema natin, malaking pera natin ay naubos sa relief goods nung mahabang quarantine period. Usually naka-allot 'yan sa bagyo," he said.

(Most of our funds were used for distributing relief goods during the quarantine period. It's usually allotted for storms.)

The city currently has 43 active out of 467 total COVID-19 cases, the mayor said.

Watch more in iWantTFC

Some 300 residents fled their homes and were given a room each in evacuation centers to observe physical distancing, Panaligan said as authorities have yet to assess Quinta's damages to houses, infrastructure and agriculture.

"Fortunately, late October na, marami nang palayan ang na-harvest. Usually kasi late September and early October ang harvest season. Ang maaaring maapektuhan ay 'yung mga nagplanting na agad," he said.

(Fortunately, it's already late October and many rice paddies have been harvested. Usually late September and early October is the harvest season. Those who planted immediately may be affected.)

TINGNAN: Nagmistulang dagat ang palayan sa Barangay Sta. Isabel, Calapan City, Oriental Mindoro. #QuintaPH | via @Dennis_Datu pic.twitter.com/H1ptWoyfPL — DZMM TeleRadyo (@DZMMTeleRadyo) October 26, 2020

Authorities have cleared roads of trees felled by Quinta's strong winds as of Monday morning, Panaligan said.

Quinta made its fifth and final landfall in Pola town, Oriental Mindoro early Monday. It is forecast to leave the Philippine area of responsibility on Tuesday morning.

TINGNAN: Nilipad ang bubong ng maraming bahay sa Calapan City, Oriental Mindoro dahil sa bagyong #QuintaPH | via @Dennis_Datu pic.twitter.com/A6t4syBnkP — DZMM TeleRadyo (@DZMMTeleRadyo) October 26, 2020

Bumagsak na rin ang ilang poste ng kuryente sa Calapan City, Oriental Mindoro dahil sa bagyong #QuintaPH | via @Dennis_Datu pic.twitter.com/fVkzPHdbg1 — DZMM TeleRadyo (@DZMMTeleRadyo) October 26, 2020

--With reports from Dennis Datu, ABS-CBN News