After lashing Albay, 'Quinta' makes 3rd landfall over Quezon

MANILA - Typhoon Quinta has made its third landfall over Quezon, the state weather bureau said.

PAGASA said Quinta made third landfall over San Andres, Quezon at 10:30 p.m. Sunday.

Quinta made its first landfall over San Miguel Island in Tabaco City, Albay at 6:10 p.m., before making another landfall at 6:50 p.m. in the vicinity of Malinao, Albay.

Quinta intensified into a typhoon at 2 p.m. Sunday. It is expected to further intensify while traversing the West Philippine Sea.

The country's 17th storm this year was last estimated over the coastal waters of San Andres, Quezon at 10 p.m., moving west at 30 km per hour while packing winds of 125 kph and gusts of up to 150 kph, PAGASA said.

It is forecast to move generally westward as it traverses Southern Luzon until Monday afternoon, and is likely to exit the Philippine area of responsibility (PAR) on Tuesday, PAGASA added.

On Sunday to Monday morning, the storm will bring moderate to heavy with at times intense rains over the Bicol region, Calabarzon, Aurora, Occidental Mindoro, Oriental Mindoro, Romblon, Marinduque, northern Palawan including Calamian and Cuyo Islands, Northern Samar, Samar, Biliran, Aklan, Capiz, and Antique.

The northern portions of mainland Cagayan, Isabela, Apayao, and Ilocos Norte, meantime, will experience moderate to heavy with at times intense rains due to the tail-end of a frontal system, PAGASA said.

The two weather systems will bring light to moderate with at times heavy rains over Metro Manila, the rest of Luzon, Zamboanga Peninsula, Bangsamoro, Northern Mindanao, Caraga, and the rest of Visayas.

PAGASA also warned of possible flooding, including flashfloods, and rain-induced landslides in areas susceptible to these hazards.

Two to three meter waves may also affect the coastal areas of Camarines Norte, and the northern coastal areas of Quezon including Polillo Islands and Camarine Sur, and 1-2 meters may be experienced over the coastal areas of Batangas, Marinduque, Occidental Mindoro, Oriental Mindoro, Romblon, Masbate, Albay, Sorsogon, Northern Samar, Catanduanes, and the remaining coastal areas of Quezon and Camarines Sur.

Tropical cyclone warning signal no. 3 was hoisted over the following areas, where 121-170 kph winds were expected within 18 hours and may uproot trees and cause moderate to heavy damage:

Camarines Norte

Camarines Sur

Albay

Burias Island

the northern and western portions of Sorsogon (Sorsogon City, Castilla, Pilar, Donsol, Magallanes, Casiguran, Juban, Gubat, Prieto Diaz)

the southern portion of Quezon (Mauban, Sampaloc, Lucban, Candelaria, Dolores, Tiaong, San Antonio, Sariaya, Tayabas City, Lucena City City, Pagbilao, Atimonan, Padre Burgos, Agdangan, Unisan, Plaridel, Gumaca, Pitogo, Macalelon, General Luna, Catanauan, Mulanay, San Francisco, San Andres, San Narciso, Buenavista, Lopez, Guinayangan, Calauag, Tagkawayan, Quezon, Alabat, Perez)

Batangas

the southern and eastern portions of Laguna (Paete, Kalayaan, Lumban, Cavinti, Luisiana, Majayjay, Liliw, Rizal, Nagcarlan, San Pablo City, Alaminos, Magdalena, Pagsanjan)

the northern portion of Romblon (Romblon, San Agustin, San Andres, Calatrava, Corcuera, Banton, Concepcion)

Marinduque

the northern portion of Oriental Mindoro (Bongabong, Bansud, Gloria, Pinamalayan, Socorro, Pola, Naujan, Naujan Lake, Victoria, Calapan City, Baco, San Teodoro, Puerto Galera)

the northern portion of Occidental Mindoro (Abra de Ilog, Paluan, Mamburao, Santa Cruz, Sablayan) including Lubang Island

Tropical cyclone warning signal no. 2, on the other hand, was hoisted over the following areas, where 61-120 kph winds were expected within 24 hours and may damage wooden and old electric posts:

Metro Manila

Catanduanes

the northern portion of mainland Masbate (Balud, Milagros, Mandaon, Aroroy, Baleno, Masbate City, Mobo, Uson, Dimasalang) including Ticao Island

the rest of Sorsogon

the rest of Quezon including Polillo Islands

Rizal

Cavite

the rest of Laguna

the southern portion of Bulacan (Norzagaray, Angat, San Rafael, Baliuag, Pulilan, Calumpit, Hagonoy, Paombong, Malolos City, Plaridel, Bustos, San Jose del Monte City, Santa Maria, Pandi, Guiguinto, Balagtas, Bulacan, Bocaue, Meycauayan City, Obando, Marilao), the southern portion of Pampanga (Lubao, Sasmuan, Macabebe, Masantol, Minalin, Apalit)

Bataan

the rest of Romblon

the rest of Oriental Mindoro

rest of Occidental Mindoro, and Calamian Islands

The extreme northern portion of Antique (Caluya)

the western portion of Northern Samar (San Isidro, Victoria, San Jose, Rosario, Lavezares, Allen, Biri, Capul, San Antonio, San Vicente)



Tropical cyclone warning signal no. 1 was raised over the following areas, where 30-60 kph winds may rip roofs off nipa and cogon huts, damage rice crops and down banana plants:

The southern portion of Aurora (Dingalan, San Luis)

the southern portion of Nueva Ecija (Gabaldon, Laur, Palayan City, General Tinio, Cabanatuan City, Aliaga, Zaragoza, Jaen, San Antonio, Santa Rosa, Peñaranda, Gapan City, San Leonardo, San Isidro, Cabiao)

the southern portion of Tarlac (La Paz, Tarlac City, San Jose, Concepcion, Capas, Bamban)

the rest of Bulacan

the rest of Pampanga

the central and southern portion of Zambales (Iba, Botolan, Cabangan, San Felipe, San Narciso, San Antonio, San Marcelino, Castillejos, Subic, Olongapo City)

the northern portion of Palawan (El Nido, Taytay) including Cuyo Islands

the rest of Masbate

Visit the ABS-CBN Weather Center for updates.