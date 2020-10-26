8 detainees rearrested after escaping PDEA facility

In the CCTV footage of the escape last week, the detainees were seen running pass the security guards at PDEA’s entrance gate. CCTV screenshot from PDEA

MANILA — Eight drug suspects who escaped the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency's (PDEA) isolation facility last October 20 were rearrested within 24 hours, the agency's spokesman confirmed Monday, or almost a week after the incident took place.

In its report, PDEA said the detainees who tried to escape were suspects caught last October 17, during a anti-drug operation conducted by PDEA-National Capital Region. CCTV footage of the escape last week Tuesday around 3 p.m. showed the detainees ran past the security guards at PDEA’s entrance gate.

PDEA spokesman Wilkins Villanueva said as part of their protocol against the COVID-19 pandemic, the arrested individuals were initially detained in a temporary isolation facility to prevent the transmission of the virus within the regular detention centers.

In a photo sent to ABS-CBN News, bent prison bars in the isolation cell showed how the eight detainees managed to escape.

"Facility failure ang issue although investigation is conducted to our jail guards. The isolation facility is not co-located to the main detention facility," Villanueva told ABS-CBN News.

“Talagang nabaluktot ang bars ng isolation, (dapat) ma-strengthen the materials of the isolation," he added.

Two drug suspects were rearrested in the vicinity of PDEA isolation facility, the other 3 were found along an informal settlers compound in barangay Pinyahan that same afternoon, while the remaining 3 were found in Marikina City the following morning.

PDEA said aside from drug charges, additional cases will be filed against the drug suspects due to their attempt to escape.— Report from Angel Movido, ABS-CBN News​

RELATED VIDEO: