12 fishermen from Catanduanes missing after Typhoon Quinta lashes Luzon

Fishermen in Tabaco City, Albay secured their boats on Sunday afternoon ahead of Typhoon Quinta's expected landfall. Karren Canon, ABS-CBN News

MANILA - Twelve fishermen from Catanduanes are missing after Typhoon Quinta lashed parts of Luzon over the weekend, the Office of Civil Defense in Bicol region said Monday.

The fishermen have been missing for 24 hours after they failed to return home on Sunday noon, said Gremil Alexis Naz, public information officer of OCD-Bicol.

A "no sailing" policy was raised by local disaster offices on Saturday, he said.

"Expected po sana babalik sila sa kaniya-kaniyang barangay kahapon before noon," Naz told ABS-CBN's Teleradyo.

(They were expected to return to their respective barangays yesterday before noon.)

The local government of Catanduanes is organizing a search and rescue operation as fair weather prevailed in the area, he added.

Typhoon Quinta's strong winds and heavy rains shut down power lines and inundated parts of Luzon, prompting the suspension of classes and forcing tens of thousands to flee their homes.

Malacañang assured the public that it was already working on helping those hardest hit by typhoon Quinta.