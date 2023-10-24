Tourists flock to General Luna in Siargao Island, Surigao Del Norte on Oct. 24, 2023. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News



MANILA — The Philippines will experience “generally okay” weather ahead of Undas or All Saints’ Day and the upcoming Barangay and Sangguniang Kabataan elections, when thousands are expected to travel to their provinces, PAGASA said on Wednesday.

The state weather bureau has not monitored any potential tropical cyclone in the next 3 to 5 days, PAGASA weather forecaster Obet Badrina said.

“At least by Friday, kasi Friday malamang maraming uuwi, generally okay pa naman ang weather natin, wala pang nagbabantang bagyong maaaring mag-disrupt,” Badrina told TeleRadyo Serbisyo.

“Although again, bigyang-diin pa rin natin, posible ang mga thunderstorms. Pero gaya nang naranasan natin kahapon, matagal na yung isa o dalawang oras,” he added.

(Until Friday, when many people are expected to head home, there will be no tropical cyclone that could disrupt travel. But thunderstorms are still possible and could last for up to 1 or 2 hours.)

On Wednesday, Cagayan, Isabela, Aurora, and northern Quezon will experience cloudy skies with scattered rains and thunderstorms due to a shear line, an area where cold and warm air meet, according to PAGASA.

The amihan or northeast monsoon will bring cloudy skies with rains in Batanes and the Babuyan Islands, and partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated light rains in Ilocos Region, the Cordilleras, and the rest of Cagayan Valley.

Metro Manila and the rest of the country may experience localized thunderstorms, the weather agency said.

