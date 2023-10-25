Villar flags 'conflict of interest' in private firms leading ASF vaccine trials

Joseph Vidal, Senate PRIB/File

MANILA — Sen. Cynthia Villar on Wednesday scolded officials of the Bureau of Animal Industry for allowing private suppliers to lead trials on vaccines against African Swine Fever.

In a Senate hearing on Wednesday, she repeatedly questioned officials on why the bureau is not taking the lead to assure a more independent assessment of the vaccines.

"Justify niyo nga sa akin bakit ninyo ginagawa, kasi ako nasho-shock. You don't think there is conflict of interest?" Villar, chair of the Senate agriculture panel, asked.

"Monitoring lang kami ng field trial," BAI Director Paul Limson admitted.

Under Food and Drug Administration guidelines, "the initiation, management, and or financing of clinical trials" is the responsibility of sponsors.

Individuals, companies, institutions and organizations can be sponsors.

These sponsors then tap Contract Research Organizations to conduct the trials.

Villar hit private suppliers of vaccines for seemingly railroading the process, when there are no approved vaccines for ASF yet.

The senator proposed that while no vaccines has been approved, the budget for it must go towards indemnification of hog raisers affected by the disease.

BAI said earlier this year that they had endorsed a Vietnam-manufactured ASF vaccine for FDA approval.

Prior to the hearing, DA Undersecretary for Livestock Deogracias Savellano said they and the FDA need to iron out overlapping mandates on vaccine trials.

Savellano earlier said that private entities have applied for accreditation to supply vaccines for both Avian Influenza and ASF.

Several outbreaks of ASF have been recorded in various parts of the country, putting a dent in the country's pork supply.