Serving of court order in land dispute leads to tension

MANILA (UPDATED) -- Tension erupted during the service of a writ of execution by the sheriff of the Quezon City Regional Trial Court in a property dispute in New Manila, Quezon City.

On Wednesday afternoon, the sheriff served the court's order, but it was not recognized by the opposing party's lawyer, Atty. Levito Baligod.

Baligod insisted that since the court order was issued on October 19, they still had 15 days to appeal, or until November 4.

Thus, they wondered why the court order was immediately enforced.

"Ayon sa batas, may 15 days para gumawa ng remedy para sa order na yan. November 4 pa paso pero hindi na hinintay ng sheriff," he said.

There was a heated exchange between the guards of both claimant parties who were inside the disputed property.

The former guards were forcibly removed, and the guards of the opposing claimant took over.

The police managed to recover an improvised gun and knife.

The guards also did not spare Baligod, forcefully carrying him out of the compound.

"Darating ang proper time kakasuhan ang nagpapasok. Sinasabi nila sheriff nagpapasok... Sinasabi nila pulis daw nagpapasok," Baligod said.

According to Baligod, who was also the lawyer for the whistleblowers in the pork barrel fund scam, they plan to file charges of grave coercion, falsification of public documents, and other cases against those involved in the recent incident.

The legal counsel for Titan Dragon Properties, for his part, said there was nothing illegal that happened during the serving of the court order, and that they were merely following the orders of the court.

"Na-dismiss naman yung kanilang petition sa Court of Appeals. Aala naman po restraining order has been issued by the court... Kapag naglabas ng order, hindi naman ibig sabihin in 15 days pa magkakabisa. Hindi naman po ganoon 'yun," Atty. Antonio Nachura Jr., said.

He also saw nothing wrong with the guards carrying Baligod out of the compound.

"Na-implement na po 'yung order, na-restore na 'yung possession sa Titan. Lawfully, lahat ng hindi allowed sa property, pwede nang palabasin," Nachura added.