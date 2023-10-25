Families of victims of extrajudicial killings (EJKs) receive the cremated remains of their loved ones during the 12th "Daluyan Ng Paghilom" at the Sacred Heart Parish Shrine, in Quezon City on May 25, 2023. The six cremated remains, which were blessed and turned over to their immediate family, were part of the exhumed and re-autopsied bodies of the drug war victims. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News/File.

MANILA — Department of Justice (DOJ) Secretary Jesus Crispin Remulla expressed openness in studying the renewed call of Makabayan bloc lawmakers to allow the entry of International Criminal Court (ICC) prosecutors into the country.

The bloc made the call after the supposed public admission of former President Rodrigo Duterte of financing the drug war killings.

“Ito kasi ay mahalaga, pagkat ako’y mambabatas dati, alam ko naman may mga basehan ito may pinanggagalingan ito may pinaghuhugutan kailangan makita natin ang mga pinag-usapan dito,” Remulla said.

In a resolution, the Makabayan lawmakers urged President Ferdinand Marcos, Jr. to allow the ICC to investigate the matter.

“Kailangan pag-aralan muna namin ang mga record ng kongreso, hindi lang second-hand, third-hand sources kailangan humingi kami ng transmittal sa kongreso dun sa mga usapin dito,” Remulla said.

Remulla also mentioned the recent Supreme Court ruling in 2021 which stated that the Rome Statute does not discharge a state party from the obligations it has incurred as a member.

“Kailangan tingnan ang batas na umiiral sa ating bayan, kailangan tingnan ang huling dikreto na binigay ng Korte Suprema sa bagay na ito o iyong tinatawag na jurisprudence.

The Philippines withdrew from the Rome Statute which established the ICC in 2019 during the administration of President Duterte.

Last July, President Marcos said the Philippines is already “done with the ICC”.

Remulla, however, said the Marcos administration is not changing its tune on the ICC investigation on Duterte.

“Wala namang pagbabago sapagkat kailangan lang pag-aralan talaga ang bagay na ito sapagkat international law ang pumapasok dito, pumapasok din dito ang constitutional law ang mga sinasabi ng ating korte, sistema ng batas, kailangan lang maingat tayo,” Remulla said.

RELATED VIDEO