Rains expected in Metro Manila, most of Luzon due to amihan, shear line

MANILA — Weather bureau Pagasa on Wednesday said the northeast monsoon or amihan and a shear line may bring rain showers in several parts of Luzon, including Metro Manila, in the next 24 hours.

In an advisory issued Wednesday afternoon, Pagasa said Isabela and Aurora are expected to have cloudy skies with scattered rainshowers and thunderstorms due to shear Line. Pagasa also warned of possible flash floods or landslides due to moderate to heavy rains.

Meanwhile, amihan may bring partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated and light rains in Ilocos Region, Cordillera Administrative Region, and the rest of Cagayan Valley.

In Manila and the rest of the country, it may cause partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rainshowers or thunderstorms. Possible flash floods or landslides during severe thunderstorms are also included in the forecast.

Pagasa on Friday announced the onset of the northeast monsoon or amihan has begun in the Philippines.

PAGASA said its experts have observed the "gradual cooling of the surface air temperature over the northeastern part of Luzon and increasing mean sea level pressure."

There were also strong amihan winds that persisted north of Luzon, it noted, due to the stronger high-pressure system over Siberia.

