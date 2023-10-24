Ateneo senior high school student Christian Xavier “Xavi” Algenio. Photo from the Algenio family

MANILA -- An Ateneo de Manila senior high school student has come home Tuesday, a day after he allegedly went missing in Quezon City.

Dennis Algenio, father of 16-year-old Christian Xavier “Xavi” Algenio, said his son returned to their home in Pasig Tuesday, hours after the family issued a call on social media about his disappearance.

“Umuwi na po siya. He is happily sleeping. Kararating lang namin sa bahay,” Algenio told ABS-CBN News.

He said he has yet to talk to his son about what happened but noted Xavi could have been facing pressure in school and at home.

He noted Xavi has been winning awards in international math tournaments. A post on the Ateneo de Manila Junior High School Facebook page said Xavi won gold in the secondary 3 division in the Thailand International Mathematical Olympiad 2022.

“He just needed to be by himself,” Algenio said.

He said the Algenio family also wishes to thank all those who have been instrumental in finding their beloved Xavi. "#FindXavi is now #XaviAtHome," he said.

The Quezon City Police District earlier formed a tracker team to search for the Ateneo student after he was reported missing.

In a statement, Quezon City Mayor Joy Belmonte said the QCPD tracker team visited several establishments where Algenio was last spotted.