High school students from the Manuel Roxas High School in Quezon City paint different images on a mural themed “Imagine Rotary, Dream Big and Take Action” as they take part in a mural painting competition on Tuesday, May 9, 2023. Maria Tan, ABS-CBN News

MANILA — The Philippines needs to redesign its curriculum to provide multiple pathways for students, the chairperson of the House Committee on Education said on Wednesday.

Studies showed that 30 to 36 percent of Grade 11 and Grade 12 students proceed to technical vocational education after they graduate from senior high school, said Pasig Representative Roman Romulo.

“Ang sabi ng industriya sa atin ay hindi pa job ready yung mga tech voc courses… Dapat mas maraming oras ang ginugugol natin para sa training ng skills,” he said.

This is why the House Committee on Education is pushing for the Education Pathways Act to provide “multiple education pathways” for Filipino students, he told state television PTV.

“Kailangan after 2-3 years, kailangan mayroon pa rin silang pathway kung gusto nilang mag-kolehiyo,” he said.

“Ang importante lamang ay pagkatapos ng grade 10, tama ang skills na nakukuha nila, tama ang certificate na nakukuha nila,” he added.

The bill is timely as the Philippines incurred a 90 percent learning loss during the COVID-19 pandemic, Romulo said, noting that the Philippines has 27 million learners.

Under the proposal, the government will give industries more participation shaping the future workers of the country, the lawmaker noted.

“Important yung industry diver kasi sila yung magsasabi kung ano yung pangangailangan na skills, ano yung kailangan ma-master ng ating techvoc learners,” he said.

“Hindi lang magiging job-ready pero magkakaroon din ng ready jobs,” he said.

The House set to review the strands under the K-12 system to improve the functional literacy of Filipino students, Romulo said.

“Let us give them that space, yung foundational skills, kung saan yung hilig nila… para sa lahat ng education pathways ang pinakamahalaga ay yung reading reading reading at yung mathematics.”

RELATED VIDEO