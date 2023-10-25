Candidates and supporters begin their campaign for the Barangay and Sangguniang Kabataan elections (BSKE) in the City of Manila on October 19, 2023. Candidates are given until October 28 to campaign and woo voters ahead of the elections on October 30. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News

MANILA - Winners in the October 30 village and youth council polls may already assume office once proclaimed, according to Commission on Elections Chairman George Garcia.

This is the poll body’s analysis regarding the term of office of village officials after the Supreme Court rejected the Comelec's Motion for Reconsideration seeking clarification if the next elections can be held in 2026.

“Pagka-elect pala nila ngayong October 30, pagka-proclaim, kinabukasan dapat maga-assume na sila,” Garcia said.

Garcia committed that they can conduct two elections in 2025—the midterm elections in May and village elections in December.

“Sa bandang huli, kakayanin namin. Kaya lang po yung Barangay and SK elections ay maaari pong hindi namin ma-automate sapagkat wala pong nai-provide saming budget but sure po ang National and Local Election ng Mayo ay automated,” Garcia said.

“Comelec will always respect and obey whatever the decision of the Supreme Court."

Comelec needs P20 billion as preparatory budget for the 2025 village polls.

Suspension of proclamation

Comelec also released on Wednesday the list of candidates whose proclamation will be suspended due to different election offenses, such as illegal campaigning, premature campaigning and vote buying.

The number currently stands at 241, but Garcia said more names will be added.

“Asahan niyo po, bago mag one or two weeks after the election, we will immediately resolve all disqualification cases. Mas maganda po ma-resolve kaagad upang yung mga nanalo talaga, kung sadyang nanalo at walang kwenta yung kaso sa kanila, makapag-assume na po sila. But hangga’t hindi po nami nadedesisyunan at walang order to lift the order of suspension then the suspension of proclamation will remain as is as ordered by the Commission on Elections,” Garcia explained.

VP Visit

A few days before the elections, Vice President Sara Duterte visited the Comelec office in Intramuros, Manila to check its operations and command center.

The poll body explained to her how it will monitor the different activities on election day, including the distribution of honoraria to teachers who are electoral board members.

