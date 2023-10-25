Authorities apprehend woman suspected of vote buying in Navotas

MANILA - A joint team from the Commission on Elections and Philippine National Police apprehended an individual suspected of vote buying inside a sardines Warehouse in Policarpio St. M. Naval, Brgy San Jose, Navotas City Wednesday.

In an initial report provided by Comelec Chairman George Garcia, a woman was allegedly caught in the act of distributing envelopes containing 300 to 500 pesos to about 200 registered voters. The total value of money is P363,900.

The report says the group was having a watchers’ training.

Comelec Navotas Election Officer Atty. Gregorio Bonifacio led the Operation Kontra Bigay.

“Nakakatuwa pero nakakangitngit at nakakagalit. Nakakatuwa dahil siyempre may nahuli kami. Nakakagalit kasi despite the fact na sinasabi natin na huwag na huwag ninyong gagawin, at pinatutunayan talaga natin yan na hindi natin palalampasin ang mga ganyan, may mga nagco-commit pa rin," Garcia said.

“We will immediately act on that and those who will be responsible, kung wala pa sila sa aming list ng mga isu-suspend, we will immediately suspend the proclamation of these candidates kung saka-sakali sila ay mananalo. again, hindi namin palalampasin ang issue ng vote buying,” he added.

Curfew imposed in Negros Oriental

Meanwhile, starting October 28 to election day on October 30, a curfew will be imposed on the entire Negros Oriental province from 10 p.m. to 4 a.m.

This, after the Regional Joint Security Control Center Special Task Force Negros Oriental came out with Resolution No. 001.

It said the curfew aims to prevent “vote-buying, threats, intimidation, and violence against voters, candidates, and election workers.”

Exempted are those who, due to the nature of their work, need to travel outside during the said curfew hours such as BPO and health workers.

Violators will be detained and released at 5 a.m. the next day.

Negros Oriental is under Comelec control.

