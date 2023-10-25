FILE PHOTO- Bulusan volcano emits a steam-rich plume at least 150 meters tall, drifting west-northwest in this photo taken from Barangay Batang, Irosin, Sorsogon on Sunday. The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (Phivolcs) reminds residents to stay vigilant as Alert Level 1 prevails around the Bulusan Volcano due to the increased possibilities of sudden and hazardous phreatic eruptions. Photo courtesy of Ryan Lagunilla

MANILA — Phivolcs on Wednesday raised Alert Level 1 over Mount Bulusan in Sorsogon after the volcano entered "a period of low-level unrest."

This began after the several volcanic earthquakes that started on Oct. 14, 2023. A total of 121 volcanic earthquakes have been recorded since then.

Deformation data gathered from electronic tilt and GPS monitoring "indicate inflation or swelling of the southern flank since February 2023 and of the northeastern flank since September 2023," Phivolcs' advisory read.

Aside from these, state seismologists recorded a notable increase of volcanic carbon dioxide (CO2) concentrations from June to August 2023, based on the advisory.

"These parameters indicate that hydrothermal activity driven by deep-seated magma degassing may be occurring beneath the volcano and may lead to steam-driven eruptions at any of its summit vents," said Phivolcs.

No entry into 4-km danger zone

Phivolcs told local government units that entry to the 4-kilometer radius permanent danger zone is already prohibited, while the public should also be cautious in the 2-kilometer extended danger zone.

Under the status, Phivolcs said there is increased possibility of "sudden and hazardous phreatic eruptions from the summit crater and/or lateral vents."

"People living within the valleys and along rivers/stream channels especially on the southeast, southwest, and northwest sectors of the edifice should be vigilant against sediment-laden stream flows and lahars in the event of heavy and prolonged rainfall should a phreatic eruption occur," it said.

The Phivolcs uses a 5-level alert system for volcanoes.

Bulusan was last placed under Alert Level 1 in October last year. This was lowered to Alert 0 in January this year.