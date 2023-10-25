ABS-CBN alumna Lynda Jumilla among UP's 2023 Glory Awardees

Former ABS-CBN News Digital head Lynda Jumilla-Abalos is one of the recipients of the 2023 Glory Awards.

MANILA -- Veteran journalist Lynda Jumilla-Abalos is among the recipients of the 2023 Glory Awards, which recognizes outstanding alumni of the University of the Philippines College of Mass Communication (UPCMC).

Jumilla, who was the former executive editor of ABS-CBN News Online, is the awardee for the multi-media journalism category.

The other winners include independent filmmaker Martika Ramirez Escobar (filmmaking), Maria Lourdes Cabaero (community journalism), Atty. Rowena E.V. Daroy-Morales (public service) and multi-lingual literary writer Paz Verdades Santos (cultural preservation).

The awarding ceremony will be held on November 11, coinciding with the UPCMC alumni homecoming.

The Glory Awards are inspired by UPCMC founding dean Dr. Gloria Feliciano.

This year's panel of jurors was composed of former UPCMC dean and communication research professor Dr. Elena E. Pernia; 2021 Glory Awardee for Corporate Communication Marlu Balmaceda; OneNews anchor and 2017 Glory Awardee for Journalism Roby Alampay; GMA News Senior Consultant and 2018 Glory Awardee for Broadcast Journalism Grace de la Peña-Reyes; UP Vice President for Public Affairs and former UPCMC dean Dr. Roland Tolentino; UP Broadcast Communication and Media Studies professor Dr. Daphne Tatiana Tolentino-Canlas; and former ABS-CBN and CNN Philippines news director Jing Magsaysay, who represents the family of Dr. Gloria Feliciano, the founding dean from 1965 to 1985 of UP’s mass communication program.

Jumilla, whose career in media spanned for more than three decades, worked for various print, television, radio and digital platforms.

She previously worked for the Philippine Star, the Philippine Daily Inquirer and the Manila Times. She was a recipient of Marshall MacLuhan Fellowship in 2012, the first TV journalist to receive the award.

In 2019, she became executive editor of ABS-CBN News Digital, where she was responsible for the editorial content and strategic direction of its news website, social media accounts, video channels and other digital properties until her retirement in 2023.

