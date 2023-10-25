2 ABS-CBN journalists honored for outstanding work

MANILA — ABS-CBN News reporters Mike Navallo and Dennis Datu have been awarded by two different organizations for their outstanding works as journalists.

The Manila Overseas Press Club, in its first-ever MOPC Bell of Freedom and Excellence Award held Wednesday, honored Datu as "TV Reporter of the Year," citing his excellence in covering crime, tragedy, and disaster, among others.

The Manila Overseas Press Club awards ABS-CBN News' Dennis Datu as TV reporter of the year, on Oct. 25, 2023. ABS-CBN News

Datu started his career at ABS-CBN as a correspondent for DZMM Radyo Patrol in Batangas before transferring to Metro Manila as a DZMM Reporter. In 2018, he became a TV reporter for ABS-CBN News.

The MOPC also recognized Deo Macalma of DZRH as Radio Broadcaster of the Year, Dax Lucas of the Philippine Daily Inquirer as Business Writer of the Year, and Alex Magno of The Philippine Star as Columnist of the Year, among others. The Lifetime Achievement Award was given to Luchi Cruz-Valdes of TV5.

Meanwhile, the Center for Media Freedom and Responsibility (CMFR) on Oct. 19 awarded Navallo the Jaime V. Ongpin (JVO) Award of Distinction.

Navallo was previously the justice beat reporter of ABS-CBN News. Prior to joining ABS-CBN in 2015, Navallo was a practicing lawyer and a research consultant for an international human rights NGO.

The CMFR annually holds its JVO seminar and selects outstanding journalists to serve as panelists.

