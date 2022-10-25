President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. and WHO Director General Dr. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus in Malacanang Palace on Oct. 25, 2022. Photo from the Office of the Press Secretary’s official Facebook page.

MANILA (UPDATED)— President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. on Tuesday met with World Health Organization Director General Dr. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, Malacañang said.

“Sa courtesy call, ipinaabot ng Pangulo ang pasasalamat para sa mga bakunang naipadala sa Pilipinas ng WHO maging ang kanyang pagbati sa Director-General para sa muling pagkakahalal sa posisyon,” the Office of the Press Secretary said in a social media post.

During their meeting in the Study Room in Malacañang, Marcos told Ghebreyesus that there is a “necessity of finding a balance between the economy and people's safety,” the office said.

“The President also called for a renewed focus on general public health concerns as cases of other diseases increase,” its statement read.

Ghebreyesus is currently in the country for the 73rd session of the WHO Regional Committee for the Western Pacific, happening from Oct. 24 to 28.

Earlier in the day, Marcos also met former British Prime Minister Tony Blair, who is the current executive chairman of the Tony Blair Institute for Global Change, which seeks to “support leaders with strategy, policy and delivery.”—With a report from Katrina Domingo, ABS-CBN News