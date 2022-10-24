More than three kilograms of suspected shabu was confiscated from a foreign national, who was arrested by National Bureau of Investigation anti-drug agents at a resort in Las Piñas City, Monday night.

According to NBI agent Henry Kanapi, they apprehended the suspect, who they had been surveilling for about 3 months after their K-9 positively identified the bags he was carrying contained illegal drugs.

“This is an interdiction operation against foreign nationals who exploit the freedoms of our society and countrymen by asking them to transport illegal drugs,” Kanapi explained.

“Gumamit tayo ng aso trained to sniff illegal drugs such as meth, cocaine, opium, heroin, so from the looks of what we have seen today meth to.”

The illegal drugs were disguised as various items. Several were concealed inside ribbons, water filters, and, food packages while some were kept between bag linings.

“Tinago niya sa pang purify ng water, tinago niya sa plastic tubes which is usually seen sa mga nagbebenta ng water purifier. It is to disguise,” the NBI agent shared

Kanapi said the value of the seized substance has yet to be determined

“Iba iba price depending sa purity but from the looks of this, mulang mataas purity nito dahil buo buo pa crystals,” he reasoned.

The identity of the foreign national, who claimed to be African, is also yet to be determined as he did not carry a passport.

Kanapi, however, noted that he is likely a key drug personality.

“Definitely principal and it’s alarming because we are seeing a lot of them here and we are getting a lot of intel reports with regards of their activities and it is all over NCR,” he asserted.

Apart from the illegal drugs, two cellphones and a wad of one thousand bills amounting P160,000 were also confiscated.

The suspect meanwhile denied the allegations.

“I was just walking down. I come from tricycle and they got me and brought me in this room. They brought me when I was just walking about two or three blocks,” he attested.

Kanapi explained details of the operation are limited as their investigation is ongoing.

“We cannot disclose all the details because this is an ongoing operation kasi May susunod pa na operate. But we will give you developments and updates,” he said.