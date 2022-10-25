Caretakers clean up tombs ahead the observance of All Saints’ and All Souls’ day at the Manila North Cemetery on October 25, 2022. Thousands of visitors are expected to flock to cemeteries as local governments reopen its gates to the public after two years of COVID-19 lockdown measures. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News



MANILA - The Department of Health reported 943 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, bringing the country's total to 3,996,818.

This is the lowest number of daily cases in nearly four months or since July 5, ABS-CBN News Data Analytics Head Edson Guido said.

Thirty-two deaths were also reported, raising the total to 63,846.

The number of active cases is now at 21,924, the lowest since July 20, Guido said.

The total number of those who recovered from the illness has reached 3,911,048.

Of the newly reported infections, 248 are from Metro Manila.

Screenshot from the health department's COVID-19 case tracker

From Oct. 17-23, an average of 1,714 daily infections were recorded in the Philippines, which is 22 percent lower compared to the previous week.

That is the lowest number of weekly cases in 15 weeks, or since the week of July 4-10 when the DOH logged 10,133, the ABS-CBN Investigative and Research Group said.

That was also the ninth straight week with weekly cases below 20,000.

Of the new infections during that week, 4 or 0.04 percent were severe and critical cases, according to DOH's latest bulletin.

As of Oct. 23, about 73.4 million people in the country are already fully vaccinated against the respiratory disease, the DOH said.

Of the figure, more than 20.4 million have received their first booster dose.

The Philippines is planning to lift the mandatory wearing of face masks in indoor spaces amid the lingering COVID-19 pandemic, Tourism Secretary Christina Frasco said earlier in the day.

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. will soon issue an executive order “to make the indoor wearing of face masks also voluntary all over the Philippines with a few exceptions,” Frasco told Palace reporters in a press conference.

Last week, the DOH announced the local transmission of the highly contagious omicron XBB subvariant and XBC variant.

Of the 81 XBB cases in the country, 70 have recovered and eight are still undergoing isolation while the status of the remaining three cases is still being verified. None have died from XBB.

The XBB is a recombinant of two omicron subvariants.

Preliminary studies suggest that the XBB variant shows higher immune evasion ability than the BA.5 variant, but there is no sufficient evidence that this variant causes more severe illness.

Meanwhile, of the 193 XBC cases in the country, 176 have recovered, three are still undergoing isolation, while the status of the remaining nine cases is still being verified. Five people have died due to the XBC.

The XBC variant is a recombinant of the omicron BA.2 and delta (B.1.617.2) variant.

The Philippines logged its first confirmed COVID-19 case on Jan. 30, 2020 in a Chinese woman who arrived from Wuhan City, China where the disease is believed to have first emerged.

The government rolled out its vaccination program over a year later, or on March 1, 2021.

RELATED VIDEO