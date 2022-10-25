President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. meets with his Cabinet on Oct. 25, 2022. Office of the Press Secretary/Twitter



MANILA — President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. on Tuesday ordered his Cabinet to offer a scholarship program for STEM (science, technology, engineering, and mathematics) courses.

During a regular meeting with his Cabinet, Marcos said the program should be set up to encourage more senior high school and college students to pursue STEM-related courses, amid the lack of talent for information and communication technology (ICT) businesses.

Marcos Jr. told Information and Communications Technology Secretary Ivan John Uy to coordinate with industry players to determine their specific needs.

This, he said, is important to help the government and ICT industry make necessary adjustments and avoid job mismatches and underemployment.

Uy told Marcos that many ICT graduates do not have "the right tools and training" required by the industry, based on companies' observations.

He also noted a shortfall in students taking up STEM courses.

The President said his administration eyes to fix the gap in STEM-related research and development, saying the country has a "lot to catch up" in these fields.

"Experts said the Philippines needs to invest in addressing these issues to have a strong STEM community to make the country competitive," Malacañang said in a statement.

Investing in STEM, the Palace also said, can help boost the country's economic, political, and educational landscapes.

During the campaign period leading up to the May 9 polls, Marcos vowed to set aside public funds for scholarships for college and high school students.

He and his then-running mate, Vice President Sara Duterte, had expressed support to fund and continue the Commission on Higher Education's (CHED) scholarship program.

In the same meeting, Marcos and his Cabinet also tackled the possible digitalization of government services and transactions, as well as easing travel restrictions for those who wish to come to the Philippines.

Among these loosening measures is to make the wearing of face masks indoors voluntary, Tourism Secretary Christina Frasco said.

FROM THE ARCHIVES: