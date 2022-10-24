MANILA—A 5.4 magnitude earthquake hit waters off Eastern Samar on Monday night, Phivolcs said.

The tectonic temblor hit occurred 13 kilometers northeast of Mercedes town at 11:08 p.m. with a depth of 5 km.

Phivolcs said Intensity II was recorded in Palo and Abuyog, Leyte.

Instrumental Intensities were also experienced in the following areas:

Intensity III - Borongan City, Eastern Samar; Dulag, Hilongos, Leyte

Intensity II - Abuyog, Alangalang, Leyte

Intensity I - Sogod, Southern Leyte; Surigao City, Surigao Del Norte

Phivolcs said aftershocks are likely, but damage to structure is not expected.