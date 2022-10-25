The Land Transportation Office takes pride in its Central Command Center or C3, giving citizens the power to report directly and digitally traffic violations they see on the road through a smartphone app Citisend.

The agency said the command center would undergo a stress test this upcoming long holiday. This will be the first time C3 will encounter an influx of motorists since it opened end of September 2021.

“Tignan natin kasi this will be the first time that yung Oplan Undas natin that C3 will be engaged,” LTO Director Alex Abaton said.

"Masasabi natin isa ito sa milestone accomplishment ng tanggapan. As of how it will work out sa Undas. It will be like monitoring yung reports sa atin ng citizens… Pwede sila magpadala ng messages real time online. We have CCTVs for monitoring,” Abaton added.

Almost a year after the project rolled out, the centralized complaints for traffic violations desk gained around 10,000 downloads. Most complaints lodged before C3 are disregarding traffic signs and smoke-belching.

LTO said the system is different from the no-contact apprehension program. C3 relies on the reports from the public on the ground. Once a citizen sends a complaint, the C3 staff verifies it and sends the issue at hand to the concerned agencies, such as LTFRB for PUVs or MMDA for road crash incidents.

Abaton assured the public that they are "100 percent" ready for the traveler exodus this All Saints Day.

Apart from the effort of the C3, LTO continues to conduct surprise on-the-ground public utility bus inspections to ensure safe travel for commuters.