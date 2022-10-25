MANILA — Former Malabon-Navotas Rep. Federico Sandoval II has been acquitted by the Sandiganbayan 2nd Division of graft and technical malversation cases over a P3-million shredder under the Ginintuang Masaganang Ani fund in 2004.

In its decision promulgated Tuesday morning, the anti-graft court said that the prosecution failed to sufficiently establish the essential elements of the crimes as charged versus Sandoval who was serving as congressman at the time when Malabon City and Navotas City were under one congressional district.

Also acquitted were the Sandoval's co-accused from the Department of Agriculture Regional Field Unit IV, namely: Dennis Araullo, Juvylee Obice, Raymundo Branganza, Lourdes Imperial, Abelardo de los Reyes, Felix Ramos, Ofelia Montilla and Remus Villanueva.

“It is better to liberate a guilty man than to unjustly keep in prison one whose guilt has not been proved by the required quantum of evidence,” the court said in the decision penned by Associate Justice Arthur Malabaguio, with the concurrence of Division Chairperson Oscar Herrera, Jr. and Associate Justice Michael Frederick Musngi.

In the information filed by the Ombudsman in 2011, Sandoval and the DA officials were accused of conspiring in the purchase of 1 unit of Tornado Brush Chipper Shredder supposedly without public bidding to the prejudice of the government.

But the court said in its decision that the prosecution failed to show that there were other shredder or chipper hybrids available in the market which contain the same specifications as the item procured.

The court also noted that the prosecution had the burden of showing that Republic Act No. 9206 or the General Appropriations Act of 2003 was the source of funds for the Tornado shredder.

But the only document exhibit on record was a Special Allotment Release Order which the court said is not the equivalent of a law or ordinance that appropriates public funds.

“The third element of technical malversation specifically required that the public funds applied for a different purpose may have been appropriated by law or ordinance,” the court said.

The court, however, archived the cases as to accused Gregorio Sangalang and Balagtas Torres, who were also DA officials at the time of the procurement, as they remain at large.