FDA warns vs 4 'contaminated' cough syrups for kids

Courtesy of FDA

MANILA — The Food and Drug Administration has warned the public against the purchase and use of 4 contaminated cough and cold syrups for children.

The pediatric medicines were earlier flagged by the World Health Organization as substandard. This means the manufacturer has not provided guarantees to WHO on the safety and quality of these products.

These are Promethazine Oral Solution, Kofexmalin Baby Cough Syrup, Makoff Baby Cough Syrup, and Magrip N Cold Syrup. They are manufactured by India-based Maiden Pharmaceuticals Limited.

FDA director general Samuel Zacate said the products contain contaminants diethylene glycol and ethylene glycol, which are toxic to humans when consumed.

"[This] may result to abdominal pain, vomiting, diarrhea, inability to pass urine, headache, altered mental state and acute kidney injury, which may lead to death," he said in an advisory issued October 21.

Zacate said the pediatric medicines, which were detected in the African region in September, are not registered with FDA.

"However, it is important to detect and remove these products from circulation to prevent harm to patients," he added.