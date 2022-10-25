MANILA - A former US Department of State employee admitted to engaging in illicit sexual conduct while he was working at the US Embassy in the Philippines.

According to the US Department of Justice, Dean Edward Cheves, 63, pleaded guilty to engaging in illicit sexual activities while working in the Philippines from 2017 to 2021.

Based on court documents, Cheves admitted to meeting multiple minors online. From December 2020 to March 2021, he communicated with a then 15 to 16-year-old minor, who he paid to produce and send sexually explicit images to him, the US DOJ said.

In February 2021, Cheves also engaged in sexual acts on two separate occasions with another 16-year-old Filipino who he met online. He even used his government-issued mobile phone to film himself in the act on at least one of these occasions, the US DOJ said.

He was aware of the ages of the minors when he engaged in the conduct, the US DOJ said.

US authorities found the child abuse sex materials on devices seized from Cheves’ embassy residence.

“Cheves is scheduled to be sentenced on Jan. 20, 2023 and faces a maximum penalty of up to 30 years in prison on each count," the US DOJ said.

"A federal district court judge will determine any sentence after considering the U.S. Sentencing Guidelines and other statutory factors.”

The investigation on Cheves’ crimes is part of the US Department of Justice’s Project Safe Childhood, an initiative against child sexual exploitation and abuse, the US DOJ said.

