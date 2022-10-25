Retired Philippine Navy rear admiral Gilmer Batestil was found guilty of 20 counts of malversation and 16 counts of graft by the Sandiganbayan 3rd Division for anomalous medical procurements from 1990 to 1991.

In the 586-page decision of the anti-graft court promulgated on September 16, 2022, Batestil was sentenced to imprisonment of 6-10 years for each of the graft cases and 12-18 years for each of the malversation cases and was ordered to pay P17.093 million for the amount he malversed.

The court said Batestil allowed the taking of public funds by signing purchase orders and disbursement vouchers which resulted in the payment of items.

The court likewise sentenced private individual Edna Gianan, a representative of a private supplier, to imprisonment for graft and malversation cases and ordered to pay a fine of P7.699 million.

“Here, the acts of accused Batestil in signing the subject POs and DVs and the acts of accused Gianan in signing the POs and DVs and thereafter encashing the checks show the concurrence of will and unity of purpose between the said accused in defrauding the government,” the court said penned by Presiding Justice and Division Chairperson Amparo Cabotaje-Tang, with the concurrence of Associate Justices Bernelito Fernandez and Ronald Moreno.

The cases stemmed from the special audit conducted by Commission on Audit state auditors Jeremia Lagunda, Melba Acquabera and Mila Lopez.

The court stressed that Batestil allowed Gianan to take government money by falsifying documents to make it appear that there were deliveries of alleged purchased items.

“The truth, however, is that there were no deliveries at all,” the court said.

The informations originally included then Flag Officer-In- Command Vice Admiral Mariano Dumancas, Jr. who died during trial.

The cases against then Capt. Walter Briones, chief accountant Nora Ginto, Capt. Antonio Paginag, Lt. Francisco Mata, LDCR Primitivo Campos, Commodore Ruben Dela Cruz, Rogelio Tuble and Juanito Sanada who remain at-large, were ordered archived.