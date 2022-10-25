DepEd probes alleged sale of agency-issued laptops in Cebu surplus shop

MANILA — The Department of Education is looking into allegations that its agency-issued laptops are being sold in a surplus shop in Mandaue City, Cebu.

The regional office is also conducting its own investigation on the matter, DepEd Spokesperson Michael Poa said.

"They are now investigating the matter. Specifically, they're checking inventories kung mayroong kulang (if there's anything missing)," Poa said at the sidelines of the National Children's Month press conference.

Poa added the DepEd is also checking who will be held liable if the sale of the agency laptops is proven true.

"[It] depends kung ang liable is an employee of DepEd or the supplier itself," he said.

In its 2021 audit report on the DepEd, the Commission on Audit flagged the purchase of P2.4 billion worth of laptops, which were deemed overpriced and "too slow" because of "outdated" processors.

The DepEd initially gave an estimate cost of P35,046 per laptop but later accepted the PS-DBM's pricing at P58,300, according to the COA report.

The higher price resulted in fewer beneficiaries, from 68,500 down to 39,583 teachers.

Feedback gathered by state auditors in the National Capital Region and Cordillera Administrative Region also found that the laptops were "too slow because the processor is Intel Celeron, which is outdated."

The department purchased the laptops for public school teachers to help them carry out distance learning, as in-person classes were banned due to the threat of the COVID-19 pandemic.