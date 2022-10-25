

MANILA — The government's inter-agency body tasked to protect minors said Tuesday it would launch a hotline to address concerns on and violations of children's rights.

The Council for the Welfare of Children (CWC) is set to launch the Makabata Helpline 1383 in November in celebration of National Children's Month.

CWC Executive Director Usec. Angelo Tapales said this will give better protection and attention to children, especially amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Tapales explained this will complement other existing hotlines, like the National Center for Mental Health's (NCMH) crisis hotline 1553 addressing mental health issues, and the Department of Education (DepEd)'s public direct lines for reports of abuses in schools.

"Ang kailangan lang po meron pong maganda at maayos na referral system. Ibig sabihin, 'pag may tumawag ho sa inyo, eh hindi ka naman doktor, naghahanap ng treatment, therapy, or whatever tungkol sa mental health, iyan po ay ire-refer natin sa mga kaibigan nating ahensya," he said during the National Children's Month press conference.

Tapales added that the CWC supports adding provisions to the Mental Health Act to enhance protection for children, and the passage of a bill on positive parenting that will prohibit corporal punishment.

He also urged parents to help protect children from abuses.

"Sometimes, our kids are closer - in terms of relationship - to the laptop and to the cellphone... kaysa kay mommy at daddy po. So there lies the danger," Tapales said.

"Kailangan po ng vigilance. Lahat po tayo magkakakampi dito. Hindi kailangan maging professional po. Kailangan lang maging may pakialam po tayo," he added.

