MANILA - The Philippines on Monday announced 4,405 new COVID-19 cases, pushing the country's total to over 2,761,307, data from the health department showed.

Of the total, 57,763 or 2.1 percent are active infections, according to the latest Department of Health (DOH) bulletin.

This is the ninth straight day that the number of new cases remained below 7,000, according to the ABS-CBN Investigative and Research Group. Monday's daily tally is also the lowest in five days, or since Oct. 20 when the DOH announced 3,656 cases, it said.

The latest number of active cases is the lowest in nearly three months, or since Aug. 4 when 56,372 active infections were reported, the ABS-CBN IRG said.

The DOH said that 149 more people died due to the respiratory disease, raising the total number of fatalities to 41,942.

A total of 7,561 new recoveries were also recorded, resulting in a total of 2,661,602 recuperations.

A total of 21 duplicates were removed from the total case count, of which 14 were recoveries, the DOH said. A total of 118 cases previously tagged as recoveries were reclassified as deaths after final validation, it added.

The positivity rate was at 9 percent, based on samples of 47,731 individuals screened on Oct. 23, Saturday.

It is the lowest positivity rate in over seven months, or since March 8, said ABS-CBN Data Analytics Head Edson Guido.

Five laboratories, which contribute on average 0.6 percent of samples tested and 1 percent of positive cases, were unable to submit their data, the DOH said.

The intensive care unit (ICU) bed utilization rate in Metro Manila and across the country was at 46 percent and 52 percent, respectively.

The Philippines is now classified as "low-risk" for COVID-19 following a decline in its daily fresh cases for the past 2 weeks, Health Undersecretary Maria Rosario Vergeire said.

"The current average daily cases have further decreased to reach our baseline average before cases started to rise back in July," she told reporters.

The Philippines last week reported 5,251 average daily infections versus 5,399 average cases from July 23 to 29, prior to the recent COVID-19 surge, Vergeire said.

Some 25.7 million Filipinos have been fully vaccinated against the respiratory illness, while 30 million have received their first dose as of Sunday, according to the National Task Force Against COVID-19.