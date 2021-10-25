Watch more on iWantTFC

Video courtesy of PTV

The Philippines has fully vaccinated at least 25.7 million people against COVID-19, Malacañang said on Monday, as government eyed ramping up the inoculation drive.

Authorities have administered a total of 55,715,693 COVID-19 shots as of Sunday, including around 30 million first jabs, said Palace spokesman Harry Roque.



At least 25,711,980 people have been fully vaccinated so far, representing 33.33 percent of government's target, he said in a press briefing.

Herd immunity occurs when a large enough portion of the population is immune to a pathogen, either by vaccination or prior infection, stopping spread of the virus.

Health experts have said about 70 percent to 80 percent of the population must be immunized to reach some level of herd immunity, but that figure can vary.

In Metro Manila, the epicenter of the outbreak, 8.3 million of about 13 million residents have been fully vaccinated. They represent 85.22 percent of the target, Roque said.



President Rodrigo Duterte this month expanded the immunization program to minors and the general adult population.

Authorities eye vaccinating 1.5 million Filipinos daily before Christmas.

The Philippines has tallied some 2.7 million COVID-19 cases and 41,793 deaths.

— With a report from Reuters