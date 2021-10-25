ABS-CBN News/file

MANILA - More than 5,000 police officers have been dismissed from service since the first year of the Duterte administration in 2016, Interior Secretary Eduardo Año said on Monday.

In a taped public briefing, Año said 5,178 cops have been kicked out from the force since July 2016.

Fifty jail officers and 16 fire officers have also been dismissed.

Last June, 84 police officers tested positive for illegal drug use and were dismissed while 28 others in the Philippine National Police were arrested over their involvement in narcotics, according to Año.

The Department of Justice last week released a 20-page information table on 52 cases involving deaths during police anti-narcotics operations in the country.

Of the cases the DOJ reviewed, majority were buy-bust operations wherein suspects allegedly drew their guns and resisted arrest. Some medical reports showed suspects tested negative for gunpowder nitrates.

The DOJ said the policemen that were involved in the 52 cases were found administratively liable and meted penalties, ranging from reprimand and suspension to demotion and dismissal from service.

Earlier this month, Justice Secretary Menardo Guevarra announced they found potential criminal liability on the part of police officers but held off disclosing key details or making the report public.

The Human Rights Watch last June said the PNP must enforce accountability among its ranks after an off-duty police officer shot dead his neighbor in Quezon City.

President Rodrigo Duterte encouraged a "culture of impunity" within the PNP's ranks stemming from his administration's drug war, according to HRW senior researcher Carlos Conde.

—with a report from Mike Navallo, ABS-CBN News



