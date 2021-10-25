MANILA - The number of Filipinos abroad who have contracted COVID-19 rose to 23,569 as 101 new cases were recorded from the previous week, the Department of Foreign Affairs said Monday.

The DFA also reported 102 new recoveries and 3 new fatalities.

Those currently being treated abroad for the disease is at 8,338 as 13,833 of those infected have recovered, while 1,398 have died.

There are currently 103 countries/territories with Filipinos stricken with COVID-19.

Those undergoing treatment are broken down as follows by region: 1,719 in the Asia Pacific, 959 in Europe, 5,552 in the Middle East and Africa, and 108 in the Americas.

In the Philippines, COVID-19 has so far sickened 2,761,307 people. The tally includes 41,942 deaths, 2,661,602 recoveries, and 57,763 active cases.

The new coronavirus is believed to have first emerged in the central Chinese city of Wuhan in late 2019.

Variants of the virus have since emerged in the United Kingdom, South Africa, Brazil, India and the Philippines.

Data from US-based Johns Hopkins University showed that more than 243.7 million people globally have contracted COVID-19, with the United States, United Kingdom, Turkey, Russia and India leading countries with the most number of cases reported within the last 28 days.

More than 4.9 million have died worldwide because of the disease.



