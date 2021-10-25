MANILA - The pilot implementation of face-to-face classes in the country will push through on Nov. 15, with 90 public schools participating, the Department of Education (DepEd) said Monday.

DepEd Sec. Leonor Briones said during the Laging Handa briefing that the updated list of schools is based on the evaluation of DepEd and the Department of Health (DOH), wherein they put utmost priority on the risk classification of the schools' locations.

The Education department is also considering the consent and participation of local government units (LGUs) and parents, and the readiness of school facilities.

"Ngayon, so far, 90 na na schools ang na-identify natin na public schools... Halos every day, may nadadagdag na schools na nag-qualify. Ang ginagawa natin ngayon ay nire-review natin," Briones said.

She added that to date, 93.2 percent of the personnel in the 90 participating schools have been vaccinated against COVID-19.

Briones assured parents that safety precautions will be enforced as their kids physically return to school.

She also reiterated that going to school campuses is voluntary.

The official added that no schools in the National Capital Region are being allowed to join in the pilot run of face-to-face classes for now.

"Wala pa sa listahan natin ang NCR. Wala sa listahan ng Department of Health. Pero binabantayan naman ito very closely kasi maraming learners natin ang nasa NCR, tsaka sa Region 4A. Doon ang bulto ng mga learners natin," she said.

(There is none from NCR in our list. There's none in the DOH list. But we are monitoring very closely because many of our learners are in the NCR and Region 4A. These are where the bulk of our learners are.)

Meanwhile, evaluation is ongoing to pick the 20 private schools that will be included in the pilot implementation of in-person classes, along with international schools which were also allowed to conduct face-to-face classes.

The start of in-person classes for private schools will be on Nov. 22, a week later than the start date for public schools.