MANILA — The Department of Education said on Monday it has identified at least 90 schools that will participate in the pilot run of face-to-face classes next month.

These schools passed the health and education departments' risk assessment, which includes consent from local governments, retrofitted facilities, and go signal from parents, said DepEd Secretary Leonor Briones.

"As of now, iyong objective natin na maka-reach ng 100 schools, public schools, ay 90 na ang ating na-identify," she said in a press briefing.

(Out of our objective to reach 100 public schools, we have identified 90.)

Briones said around 93.2 percent of personnel at these schools haven't been fully vaccinated against COVID-19.

Authorities will assess private and international schools separately, she said.

"Depende kasi iyan sa location nila eh. Granular ang assessment na ginagawa ng Department of Health," said the official.

(That depends on their location. The assessment that the Department of Health does is granular.)

The DepEd aims to start the pilot for in-person classes on Nov. 15 for public schools and Nov. 22 for 20 private schools, Briones said.

"Iyong face-to-face na ini-envision natin iba sa face-to-face na nakasanayan natin na... These will only be on specified hours and specified places," said the education chief.

"At saka kung mayroong mga development na bigla na hindi natin inaasahan, talagang siyempre ititigil kaagad iyan. Ginagawa iyan sa ibang mga bansa."

(The face-to-face classes we are envisioning are different from the face-to-face classes we are used to. These will only be on specified hours and specified places. If there are sudden, unexpected developments, those will stop immediately. That is being done in other countries already.)

The Philippines was among 17 countries globally where schools have been closed for the entirety of the pandemic, according to a September report by the United Nations children's agency UNICEF.

Earlier this October, government opened the COVID-19 vaccination drive to children aged 12 to 17, with priority given to those with health risks.

— With a report from Reuters

