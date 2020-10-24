Signal no. 2 raised as 'Quinta' intensifies into tropical storm; MM under Signal no. 1

MANILA (UPDATE) - Storm signal no. 2 was raised in some areas while Metro Manila remains under signal no. 1 as weather disturbance 'Quinta' intensified into a tropical storm while approaching Bicol region early Sunday, the state weather bureau said.

The country's 17th storm this year was last estimated 265 kilometers east of Virac, Catanduanes as of 7 a.m., moving west at 20 km per hour while packing slightly stronger winds of 75 kph and gusts of up tp 90 kph, PAGASA said.

It is forecast to hit land over the Catanduanes-Albay-Sorsogon area between Sunday afternoon and evening, and is likely to exit the Philippine area of responsibility (PAR) on Tuesday afternoon, PAGASA added.

"Further intensification prior to landfall over Bicol Region remains likely, and the possibility of 'Quinta' making landfall as a severe tropical storm is still not ruled out," the state weather bureau said in its latest weather bulletin.

On Sunday to Monday morning, the storm will bring moderate to heavy with at times intense rains over the Bicol Region, Calabarzon, Aurora, Occidental Mindoro, Oriental Mindoro, Romblon, Marinduque, Calamian Islands, Northern Samar, Eastern Samar, Samar, Biliran, Aklan, and Antique.

The northern portions of mainland Cagayan including Babuyan Islands, Apayao, and Ilocos Norte, meantime, will experience moderate to heavy with at times intense rains due to the tail-end of a frontal system, PAGASA said.

Isinara ng DPWH ang bahagi ng national highway sa boundary ng Barangay Dibalio at Barangay D. Leano sa Claveria, Cagayan dahil sa peligrong dulot ng nakitang mga bitak sa kalsada doon. Gumuho na rin ang ilang bahagi ng kalsada kasunod ng malakas na buhos ng ulan dala ng Bagyong Quinta. Patuloy din ang clearing operation para mabuksan ang mga kalsada sa Claveria na natabunan ng serye ng landslide. Ulat ni Harris Julio; video courtesy of Cagayan Provincial Information Office



The two weather systems will bring light to moderate with at times heavy rains over Metro Manila, Cordillera Administrative Region, Zamboanga Peninsula, Bangsamoro, Northern Mindanao, Caraga, the rest of Visayas, Cagayan Valley, Central Luzon, and Mimaropa.

Tropical cyclone warning signal no. 2 was hoisted over the following areas, where 61-120 kph winds were expected within 24 hours and may damage wooden and old electric posts:

Catanduanes

Camarines Norte

Camarines Sur

Albay

Sorsogon

northern portion of Masbate (Milagros, Masbate City, Mobo, Baleno, Aroroy, Mandaon, Uson) including Burias and Ticao Islands

central and southern portions of Quezon (Mauban, Sampaloc, Lucban, Dolores, Candelaria, Tiaong, San Antonio, Sariaya, Tayabas City, Lucena City, Pagbilao, Atimonan, Perez, Alabat, Calauag, Quezon, Tagkawayan, Guinayangan, Lopez, Pitogo, Plaridel, Gumaca, Unisan, Agdangan, Padre Burgos, Macalelon, Catanauan, General Luna, Buenavista, San Narciso, Mulanay, San Andres, San Francisco)

Marinduque

Romblon

Oriental Mindoro

Northern Samar

Tropical cyclone warning signal no. 1 was raised over the following areas, where 30-60 kph winds may rip roofs off nipa and cogon huts, damage rice crops and down banana plants: