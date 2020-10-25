Philippines' virus tally breaches 370,000

People wait near the entrance of the Jose Fabella Memorial Hospital in Manila on October 23, 2020. Hospital officials announced that the hospital will stop accepting new patients indefinitely to give way to disinfection activities following reports of frontline workers testing positive for COVID-19. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

MANILA (UPDATE) - The Philippines confirmed 2,223 new cases of COVID-19 on Sunday bringing the country’s total to 370,028.

The Department of Health also reported 14,944 new recoveries as the DOH implemented its weekly “mass recovery” pushing the total number of Filipinos who recovered from the disease to 328,036.

This meant that the country has a total of 35,015 active cases as of 4 p.m. Sunday.

Forty three more deaths were reported from the illness, bringing COVID-19’s death toll in the Philippines to 6,977.

Quezon City had the most number of new infections at 112. Laguna province was second with 111 new infections, followed by Rizal province with 109, Cavite with 79 and Batangas with 74.

Despite implementing one of the longest and strictest lockdowns in the world, the country is number 20 in terms of number of confirmed COVID-19 infections.

The OCTA Research Group, composed of professors analyzing coronavirus data in the Philippines, estimates that coronavirus cases in the country would reach 380,000 to 410,000 by end of October.

The country’s first confirmed COVID-19 case was a 38-year-old Chinese woman from Wuhan, China.

Worldwide, the novel coronavirus has infected over 42.96 million people and caused over 1.15 million deaths since it first emerged in Wuhan, China in late 2019.

The United States remains the most badly affected country with over 8.82 million infections and over 230,000 deaths.

India follows the US with over 7.86 million infections. Brazil ranks third with over 5.38 million infections but is second in terms of deaths with over 156,000 COVID-19 fatalities.