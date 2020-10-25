Nearly 2,000 quarantine violators remain detained: DILG

Quezon City’s Task Force Disiplina and members of the Quezon City Police round up 31 individuals, including minors, from Sitio Militar in Brgy. Bago Bantay for violating quarantine protocols on July 21, 2020. The individuals were taken back home after undergoing profiling and a short orientation on quarantine protocols and proper use of a face mask. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News

MANILA - A total of 1,751 quarantine violators remain detained while 124,527 others have been released since the pandemic began, the Department of the Interior and Local Government (DILG) said Sunday.

The DILG, in a statement, said it welcomes the Supreme Court's order to release detained quarantine violators as it would decongest the police's detention facilities.

Many under detention are facing charges for resistance and disobedience to a person in authority but may be released on bail or if ordered by the courts, DILG Undersecretary and spokesperson Jonathan Malaya said.

“The remaining suspects under detention were not detained since March. The numbers of detained is a moving number, it goes up and down because many are released but some are arrested and charged on a daily basis all over the country,” he said.

From March 17 until October 23, the DILG said 489,044 violated quarantine and curfew nationwide, citing data from the Joint Task Force COVID Shield.

Of this number, 175,327 or 36 percent were warned, and 189,190 or 38 percent were fined, the agency said.

Around 89,870 or 72 percent were immediately released for regular filing, while 34,657 underwent inquest and were sent home after posting bail, it added.

The Philippine National Police earlier said it would follow up on social media reports on quarantine violations.

The Philippines as of Saturday reported 367,819 COVID-19 cases, with 313,112 recoveries and 6,934 deaths.