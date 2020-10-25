DFA reports 1 new COVID-19 case, no new death among Filipinos abroad

MANILA - The number of Filipinos abroad who have contracted COVID-19 went up to 11,199 Sunday with 1 new case recorded, the Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) said.

Only 3,136 are currently being treated for the disease as 7,248 of those infected have recovered, while 815 have died.

The DFA reported no new recovery and no new fatality on Sunday.

25 October 2020



A lone report from Asia and the Pacific this Sunday records 1 new COVID-19 case, no new fatality, and no new recovery among Filipinos abroad. Meanwhile, there are 3 new DOH IHR verified cases from Asia and the Pacific. (1/3)@teddyboylocsin pic.twitter.com/Lwe81mkGYd — DFA Philippines (@DFAPHL) October 25, 2020

Those undergoing treatment for COVID-19 are broken down as follows by region: 510 in the Asia Pacific, 168 in Europe, 2,302 in the Middle East and Africa, and 156 in the Americas.

In the Philippines, the novel coronavirus has so far sickened 370,028 people. The tally includes 6,977deaths, 328,036 recoveries, and 35,015 active cases.