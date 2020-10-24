Alleged Abu Sayyaf supporter surrenders in Basilan, military says

MANILA--An alleged supporter of Muslim extremist group Abu Sayyaf surrendered to the military on Friday morning.

The Abu Sayyaf supporter was identified as Abu Krima, said Lt. Gen. Corleto Vinluan Jr., WestMinCom Commander.

"Abu Krima was under ASG leader Furuji Indama group," said Vinluan.

Krima, a resident of Barangay Bohe Nangeh, Lamitan city, Basilan, handed over one M1 garand rifle and one clip with eight ammunition.

He is currently in the custody of the 4th Special Forces Battalion.

JTF Basilan Commander Col. Domingo Gobway said Krima surrendered through the special intelligence operations conducted by the operatives of the 4th Special Forces Battalion and PNP-Special Action Force.