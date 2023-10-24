Police form tracker team to search for missing Ateneo student

Ateneo senior high school student Christian Xavier “Xavi” Algenio. Photo from the Algenio family

MANILA -- The Quezon City Police District has formed a tracker team to search for a 16-year-old Ateneo senior high school student who went missing on Monday.

In a statement, Quezon City Mayor Joy Belmonte said the QCPD tracker team, with the help of the student's family, has returned to establishments last visited by Ateneo student Christian Xavier “Xavi” Algenio.

Concerned agencies of the Quezon City government have also been instructed to extend all help to the Algenio family.

"Bilang isang ina, ramdam ko ang pag-aalala at pangamba ng mga magulang at mahal sa buhay ng nawawalang Ateneo student na si Christian Xavier “Xavi” Algenio," the mayor said.

Social media posts said Xavi was last spotted at UP Town Center on Monday, October 23, 2023, at 5:30 PM wearing glasses, white shirt, blue/dark shorts and gray shoes, and sporting a gray backpack.

A post on the Ateneo de Manila Junior High School Facebook page said Xavi won gold in the secondary 3 division in the Thailand International Mathematical Olympiad 2022.