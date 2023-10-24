RTVM screengrab

MANILA — President Ferdinand Marcos, Jr. on Tuesday highlighted the importance of the partnership between the Philippine government and the United Nations (UN), saying the collaboration could be a "catalyst for the accomplishment of our shared goals" on sustainable development.

Marcos, Jr. witnessed the ceremonial signing of the United Nations Sustainable Development Cooperation Framework (UNSDCF) for 2024-2028, which was crafted by the National Economic and Development Authority (NEDA), the Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA), and the United Nations Country Team.

The cooperation framework aims to give the UN a "strategic direction at the country level," the international organization said in a separate release.

"We invite new approaches to help promote innovation driven by climate smart and sustainable growth at all levels. We also are fostering access to green financing, lasting peace, and better public services across the archipelago," said Marcos in his speech.

"With the UN delivering us one fully cognizant of the Philippine needs and context and the voices of its partners including civil society, our partnership can be a catalyst for the accomplishment of our shared goals in the 2030 agenda for sustainable development," he added.

The President noted that the new cooperation framework would cover 2024 to 2029, coinciding with the timeline of the administration. It will also support the government's 8-point socioeconomic agenda and the Philippine Development Plan.

"As the UNSDCF is among the first of its kind under the reformed UN development system, our collaboration will showcase the best and finest the UN development system can offer the world with programs that provide solutions and have far-reaching impact, and provide good models of co-ownership, transparency, and accountability," he said.

The UN said the framework sought to work with the Philippines on human capital development, inclusion, resilience building, sustainable economy economic development, climate action, disaster resilience, and environmental sustainability.

It was negotiated by the NEDA, DFA, the UN Resident Coordinator in the Philippines "in consultation with relevant government agencies and stakeholders."

Video from RTVM