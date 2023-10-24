MANILA — The Armed Forces of the Philippines on Tuesday said it was considering other modes of resupplying the Philippine Navy ship BRP Sierra Madre at the Ayungin Shoal after China’s repeated efforts to block the military’s rotation and re-provisioning (RORE) missions in the area.

In a televised briefing, AFP Spokesman Col. Medel Aguilar said the military was considering several options to ensure that resupply missions would be successful, including deploying more Philippine vessels.

“Lahat naman ng bagay na yan ay kinukunsidera because what we want to accomplish actually is a successful RORE mission without interference from any party at all. So lahat yan ay kinu-consider, and even other modes of resupply, we can consider that also,” Aguilar said without elaborating.

The statement came shortly after alleged dangerous and illegal maneuvers by Chinese Coast Guard and maritime militia vessels led to collision incidents with Philippine ships off the coast of Ayungin Shoal on Sunday.

The Philippine vessels at the time were on a resupply mission to the BRP Sierra Madre.

Manila has condemned the incident as a “blatant violation of international law” and “a serious escalation of the illegal activities conducted by the Chinese government in the West Philippine Sea.

“Napakadelikado yung ginawang pagmaniobra ng China kung ito ay karagatan, tubig, hindi ito katulad ng kalsada na pwede agad kang magpreno o magpalit ng direksyon," he said.

"Dito sa kanilang ginawa, they forced our vessel to a collision course and therefore that put the lives of many of our people in danger,” he said.

“So yun ang tinitignan natin dito dahil maliit ang kanilang bangka, ito po ay made of indigenous materials, kahoy. So the possibility of this being destroyed against a metal vessel is very imminent kaya nagkaroon ng ganitong reaksyon ang ating bansa sa ginawa ng Tsina.”

The AFP spokesman said that despite rising tensions with China, the Philippine government would continue to conduct maritime patrols in the West Philippine Sea.

“This is our way of showing to the world that we are asserting our sovereign rights and we will never give up the right of the people to enjoy the benefits from whatever resources we can get from our exclusive economic zone,” he said.