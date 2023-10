Thousands of people flock to the Manila North Cemetery on All Saints Day, November 1, 2022. Millions of Filipinos are expected to troop to cemeteries nationwide after two years of restrictions due to the COVID-19 pandemic. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News

MANILA — Malacañang has no plans to declare Oct. 31, 2023 as a holiday, Press Secretary Cheloy Garafil said on Tuesday.

"As per [Office of the Executive Secretary], wala plan," Garafil told Palace reporters.

Filipinos were hoping Oct. 31, which falls on a Tuesday, will be declared as such for a longer weekend. The date is preceded by the Barangay and Sangguniang Kabataan elections (BSKE) on Oct. 30.

Nov. 1 or All Saints' Day, is a special non-working day.

