Number coding suspended on Oct. 30, Nov. 1-2

Traffic builds up along Commonwealth Avenue in Quezon City amid cloudy skies and light rain showers on August 8, 2022. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News/File.

MANILA -- Metropolitan Manila Development Authority Chairman Atty. Romando Artes on Tuesday announced the suspension of the number coding scheme on certain days next week.

According to Artes, the number coding scheme will be lifted on Monday, October 30, the day for the Barangay and Sangguniang Kabataan Elections (BSKE).

It will also be suspended on November 1 and 2.

“Suspendido po yung number coding sa October 30, sa araw ng halalan, sa November 1 at ganon din po sa November 2 at sa mga araw po na holiday,” Artes said.

Artes said they are expecting the influx of passengers to different bus terminals in the Metropolis starting Friday, October 27.

“Ngayon pong darating na weekend, starting Friday hanggang sa 31 ay inaasahan po natin na dadagsa na ang ating mga kababayan sa mga pampublikong transportasyon, airports, sa pier kasi holiday po yung [October] 30, at yung [October] 31 naman ay puwedeng i-leave. Kaya sa aking palagay ay marami sa ating mga kababayan na sa Biyernes, Sabado at Linggo at dadagsa na po sa mga terminals,” according to Artes.

Artes also announced that they will now allow buses along EDSA from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m.

“Wala naman po tayong ipatutupad na bago, except na papayagan po natin yung mga buses na dumaan po ng EDSA nang alas-diyes ng gabi hanggang alas-singko ng madaling araw para bumilis po yung turnaround time nila,” Artes said.

MMDA is deploying 1,400 traffic enforcers to manage the traffic flow along EDSA and other major thoroughfares until 12 midnight.

Comelec's Oplan Baklas

MMDA said they are also in constant coordination with the Commission on Elections (Comelec) in their “Oplan Baklas” operation against illegal campaign posters of BSKE candidates.

"Kami po ay tumutulong sa Comelec, sa mga operasyon nila ng pagbaklas ng mga posters na iligal na nakakabit," said Artes.

"Ganoon din po, sinisiguro natin na meron po tayong mga naka-standby na personnel para maging maayos yung daloy ng traffic sa mga polling precincts. Meron din tayong naka-standby na emergency personnel para kung kailangan, huwag naman sana magkaroon ng aksidente meron po tayong naka-standby na personnel para rumesponde po,” he added.

Higher penalty for traffic violators along EDSA bus carousel

Artes also warned motorists who will still violate the traffic rules along the EDSA bus carousel that they will face higher penalties and stiffer sanctions.

Artes said the Metro Manila Council (MMC) has already approved their proposal for a higher fine for traffic violators on EDSA bus lane.

These include a penalty of P5,000 to P30,000 and revocation of driver’s license depending on the gravity of the offense.

“Tayo po ay nakakuha na ng permiso sa MMC na taasan po yung penalty sa mga pumapasok sa bus lane. Ang ating pong panukala or resolusyon, ang first offense po ay P5,000, ang second offense po ay P10,000 plus one month suspension ng (driver’s) license and kailangan pong mag-undergo ng seminar. ‘Pag third offense po ay P20,000 plus one-year suspension ng lisensiya at ‘pag fourth offense po ay P30,000 kasama po ang revocation ng lisensiya,” Artes warned.