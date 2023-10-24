No plans for DOH to get more bivalent vaccines: Herbosa

Healthcare workers from different health institutions in San Juan City receive the COVID-19 bivalent vaccine at the FilOil EcoOil Centre. Maria Tan, ABS-CBN News/File

MANILA — Government does not plan on acquiring more bivalent COVID-19 vaccines even as all the 390,000 shots donated by Lithuania have already been administered, the health department said Tuesday.

Health Secretary Ted Herbosa told Palace reporters in a chance interview that there is a question if bivalent vaccines — which supposedly offer better protection against COVID-19 as they target both the original and omicron strains of the virus — were "really effective or not."

When asked if the country needs more, Herbosa told ABS-CBN News, "wala, hindi pa (sic) tayo balak bumili."

"Wala na. If you had the two doses and four doses — actually, the science says tama na 'yun. In fact, mas masama daw if you have more," he added.

During the Palace interview, Herbosa said the government is hoping that "Filipinos are completely vaccinated from COVID and symptoms will be mild."

Asked what will happen to Filipinos who did not get the bivalent shot, Herbosa said there are newer types of vaccines already released.

"It is actually a monovalent XBB. That is the one announced by Moderna in the US," he said.

"Apparently what was discovered was the bivalent was not as effective because the bivalent also increases your antibodies to the original... so parang 70 percent of the antibodies triggered are still the older ones. In that case, it does not really protect you from the newer variant," he said.

Officials are still deciding on whether or not they would need the XBB vaccine, "depending on the increase in cases."

"We think the people who would need the vaccine are the elderly and the immunocompromised. We will have to study what the advise would be in terms of this," he said.

The Philippines administered the donated bivalent vaccines to health workers and senior citizens as a third booster earlier this year.