Motorists queue for fuel at a gas station in Pasig City on Oct. 10, 2022. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News/File

MANILA (UPDATE) — President Ferdinand Marcos, Jr. has ordered a shorter trigger period and simpler requirements for public utility vehicle drivers to avail of fuel subsidies, the Department of Energy (DOE) said on Tuesday.

Under the current policy, the government may release fuel subsidies if imported crude has reached $80 per barrel for three months.

Marcos gave instructions on "changing the language" of the 2024 budget to shorten the trigger period for fuel subsidies to 1 month.

"With this simplification or shortening of the period, we will be able to release the subsidies in a shorter period of time,” Energy Secretary Raphael Lotilla said.

"Since Congress is right now considering the General Appropriations Act, doon na yun isasalang. 'Yung amendment... effective in 2024, as soon as Congress approves the GAA," he said in a Palace press conference.

Lotilla said the fuel subsidy "took some time" to be released this year because the DOTr still had to consolidate the list from different government agencies.

But under Marcos' directive, the transportation department will be solely responsible for the list from the Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board, while the interior department will manage the list from localities.

The DOE chief said oil price hikes might persist until December or early next year due to a "gap" in supply and demand, which is expected to narrow with additional supplies from Brazil and the US.

“Hopefully, there will be no black swans like the conflict in Israel… and the further invasion in Ukraine,” he said.

Oil prices are expected to rise by around P1 per liter this week.

LOWER BUDGET FOR SUBSIDY

Despite the move to release the assistance at a faster pace, the budget for fuel subsidy under the proposed 2024 national budget was reduced to P2.5 billion from P3 billion this year, Lotilla said.

The lower budget will "suffice to cover the amounts needed," he said.

“That’s based on the experience on the previous year. We don't know what will be the final amount,” the official said.

Other ways to reduce pump prices are also being considered, including the “implementation of the 20 percent ethanol blend for gasoline which is transmuted for approval by the end of 2023,” Lotilla said.

“The new policy that we will be implementing is voluntary. It is primarily a price mitigation measure,” the energy chief said.

“Increasing the ethanol blend will result in more than P1 reduction for gasoline,” he said.

Rino Abad, a director at the Oil Management Bureau, said the trigger point would start depending on the discussions in Congress.

"Ito ay pag-alalay, pag-ayuda sa transport sector natin. So I think the trigger condition, yun ang medyo pinapaiksi. Mayroon din kasing sinasabi si Secretary Lotilla na i-advance na," he said.

"There is a need for a guideline to utilize the fund. Kailangan klaro yung guidelines, hindi na hintayin yung trigger... at the beginning of the year, naka-ready na 'yung guidelines."