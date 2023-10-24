Marcos OKs council to oversee Universal Health Care rollout: DOH

The National Kidney and Transplant Institute's emergency room reaches full capacity on November 24, 2022, mostly due to patients on dialysis, including those with leptospirosis and COVID-19. The medical center advised the public to look for other hospitals as it deals with patient overcapacity and lack of manpower. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News

MANILA — President Ferdinand Marcos, Jr. has approved the proposal to create the Universal Health Care Coordinating Council, which aims to oversee the implementation of the health care law and its projects.

Health Secretary Ted Herbosa said the Department of Health will serve as a council chair. The Department of the Interior and Local Government (DILG), meanwhile, will serve as the co-chair.

"We will standardize the health policies... It will serve as the venue to discuss relevant concerns that might be raised during the implementation of UHC," he said.

The council will serve as a national governance body and will also estimate the total national cost for the Universal Health Care Law, said Herbosa.

The DOH and relevant agencies will draft the executive order, he said.

Among the council members are the following agencies:

Department of Information and Communications Technology

Department of Budget and Management

Department of Finance

Philippine Health Insurance Corp

Professional Regulation Commission

National Economic and Development Authority

Other education and technical education agencies will also be part of the council, the health chief said, to augment the demand of health care workers.

Technical Education and Skills Development Authority

Commission on Higher Education

Department of Education

"I think to really implement our Universal Health Care Act, we need to triple some of our rural health system," he said.

"So, that means we need more doctors, we need more nurses, that’s also part of the strategy that the coordinating council should be looking at. How do we keep a steady supply of human resources for health that will fuel and run the Universal Health Care System?"

Since the law was passed, Herbosa said 71 local government units have committed to integrate their local health systems (called Universal Health Care Integration Sites).

Of these 71 LGUs, 59 are provinces while 12 are highly-urbanized cities.

"About 66 or 93 percent of those that initiated preparations for integration and are gearing for full, functional implementation of the integration plans and access to an integrated health system by its constituents," he said.

Meanwhile, Universal Health Care Integration sites such as Baguio, Bataan, Quezon, Guimaras and South Cotabato are also preparing to be part of the primary care provider trials.

"We contracted them and they are being piloted as a test run for this network healthcare systems," he said.